Why stink bugs are invading our homes and how to get rid of them

With colder weather, they're searching for warmth

ST. LOUIS — Many of you have had some house guests recently who aren't keeping a 6-foot social distance, and they're pretty stinky!

Stink bugs are active right now in the St. Louis area because they're looking for a warm place to escape and that place is often inside your home. So, what can you do?

5 On Your Side asked the experts over at Rottler Pest Solutions who said they’ve been flooded with calls about stink bugs over the past few weeks.

They said first make sure your screens and windows are sealed. Stink bugs are attracted to light and heat and they’ll find any holes where heat is escaping from your home. You should do the same with doors.

If you do see one, it’s best to vacuum it up. Do not step on it, it will stink.

They've been known to survive through some cold winters, too. So just because we’re about to get some cold weather in St. Louis, it doesn’t mean they’ll die off.