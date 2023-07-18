Why the sun appears red at sunset and sunrise in St. Louis

Here is how wildfires are affecting the air quality and making the sun look red.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side Weather Watchers have shared photos of a particular phenomenon: the sun looks strikingly red near the horizon, creating vivid sunrises and sunsets.

This phenomenon has been frequent this summer because of smoke in the atmosphere from wildfires burning across North America. The smoke blocks blue light from the sun, and it is most noticeable at sunrise and sunset when you see the sun at a steep angle through the atmosphere layer.

The smoke also affects the air quality. As of Tuesday afternoon, St. Louis was reporting moderate air quality. St. Louis has had several moderate air quality days in July. There were several days at the end of June when the air quality was "unsafe for sensitive groups," and even "unhealthy."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said breathing in wildfire smoke can cause numerous health effects in humans, including:

Coughing

Trouble breathing normally

Stinging eyes

A scratchy throat

Runny nose

Irritated sinuses

Wheezing and shortness of breath

Chest pain

Headaches

An asthma attack

Tiredness

Fast heartbeat

"Older adults, pregnant women, children, and people with preexisting respiratory and heart conditions may be more likely to get sick if they breathe in wildfire smoke," the CDC stated on its website. "When smoke levels are high, do not use anything that burns, such as candles and fireplaces. Do not vacuum, because vacuuming stirs up particles already inside your home. Do not smoke tobacco or other products, because smoking puts even more pollution into the air."