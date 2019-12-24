ST. LOUIS — Today, the Missouri Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, upheld a longstanding state law that dictates how St. Louis County municipalities distribute sales tax revenue. The law, which has been in place since 1977, requires some St. Louis County municipalities to pool sales tax revenues and distribute them based on population. Chesterfield had been fighting the law. City leaders feel Chesterfield deserves to keep most of its sales tax revenue because of its massive retail footprint in the Chesterfield Valley and the outlet malls.

How This Sales Tax Works

This particular case involves a longstanding, county-wide 1% sales tax. Of course, there are other sales taxes you pay when you shop, including a Missouri state sales tax, additional St. Louis County sales taxes, and any sales taxes levied by the individual municipality or city.



When you combine them all together, that determines the sales tax you pay at the point of purchase. But again, this ruling only affects this 1% county-wide sales tax.

How is the 1% sales tax distributed

The current system, which was upheld by the Supreme Court today, splits St. Louis County municipalities into two types of cities, “point of sale” and “pool” cities. That designation affects how much money a town receives.

Point of Sale, or “A” cities, get to keep most of their sales tax revenues. They include, but are not limited to: Brentwood, Clayton, Crestwood, Des Peres, Fenton, Kirkwood, Richmond Heights and St. Ann





get to keep most of their sales tax revenues. They include, but are not limited to: Pool, or “B” cities, pool all of the 1% sales tax collected within their borders and split the revenue based on population. The pool cities are generally more residential. They include, but are not limited to: Chesterfield, Florissant, Glendale, Manchester, Maryland Heights, Webster Groves, Wildwood and University City.

pool all of the 1% sales tax collected within their borders and split the revenue based on population. The pool cities are generally more residential. They include, but are not limited to:

Who is against the pool

Chesterfield has been fighting this 1% pool since the city was organized more than 30 years ago. They say they bring in way more money than the other “pool” cities and it’s unfair they have to share so much of the 1% tax revenue with other cities in the pool group. Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation has been vocal about his opposition.

Who supports the pool

Webster Groves, and other cities, say they don’t have the same space for large retail complexes like Chesterfield and admit they don’t generate the same revenue. However, they say because so many people who live in Webster Groves shop in Chesterfield, they should be rewarded with a pool of the sales tax since they supply the shoppers to that area.

Other cities that wanted to keep the pool include St. Louis County, Ballwin, Florissant, Manchester, University City, Webster Groves and Wildwood. They all were listed as defendants in the case to argue against Chesterfield’s position.

What’s the bottom line

The bottom line is this: Chesterfield, despite its opposition to the 1% sales tax pooling law, will continue to have to pool its revenue with other pool “B” cities.



The mayor of Chesterfield told the St. Louis Post Dispatch this is probably the last avenue to fight this, but there is an opportunity to fight this because they have 15 days to file a motion for a rehearing.

