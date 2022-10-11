Wienermobile headed to St. Louis October 13 to 16

ST. LOUIS — If you or the kids wish you were an Oscar Mayer wiener, you can meet your hero in St. Louis this weekend.
The Wienermobile will make stops in the Metro East, St. Louis County and St. Charles between October 13 and 16, 2022.
If you relish the opportunity to see the hotdog vehicle, there are several chances to meat up.
October 13
Godfrey, Illinois
Schnucks
2712 Godfrey Road
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
October 13
Edwardsville, Illinois
Schnucks
2222 Troy Road
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
October 14
Des Peres
Schnucks
12332 Manchester Road
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
October 14
St. Charles
Schnucks
1900 1st Capitol Drive
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tour stops may be added or changed. Check khcmobiletour.com/wienermobile for the latest updates.
This particular vehicle is the newest one in the Wienermobile fleet. These novelty hotdogs drive coast to coast to make people smile.