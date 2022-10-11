Wienermobile headed to St. Louis October 13 to 16

The giant hotdog on wheels is headed to Godfrey, Edwardsville, Des Peres and St. Charles.

ST. LOUIS — If you or the kids wish you were an Oscar Mayer wiener, you can meet your hero in St. Louis this weekend.

The Wienermobile will make stops in the Metro East, St. Louis County and St. Charles between October 13 and 16, 2022.

If you relish the opportunity to see the hotdog vehicle, there are several chances to meat up.

October 13

Godfrey, Illinois

Schnucks

2712 Godfrey Road

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

October 13

Edwardsville, Illinois

Schnucks

2222 Troy Road

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

October 14

Des Peres

Schnucks

12332 Manchester Road

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

October 14

St. Charles

Schnucks

1900 1st Capitol Drive

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tour stops may be added or changed. Check khcmobiletour.com/wienermobile for the latest updates.