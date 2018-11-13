ST. PETERS, Mo. — The wife of the driver whose car hit a patch of ice before hitting another car head-on spoke exclusively with 5 On Your Side about the night that left her husband physically untouched, but emotionally in shambles.

"I was praying on the way to the accident, I was praying on my way to the hospital so for me it was more so trying to be strong for him," said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous.

Her husband was driving west on Salt River Road in St. Peters Friday when the ice caused him to lose control of his vehicle before hitting a Jeep driving in the other direction.

A 4-year-old girl, Jennavecia Rovulcaba, died in the crash.

"I haven't heard personally from him that he blamed himself, but I know anytime he talks about he does," she said. "He's been taking it pretty hard, it's also been really hard for him to understand because he has young children."

She says the two were just celebrating their kids' birthdays when she got the news Jennavecia died.

"I felt terrible I really did," she said.

Monday, she and her husband spoke with Jennavecia's family for the first time since the crash.

"They just let us know that they don't blame us and that it was an accident and it could happen to anyone and they're willing to keep the lines of communication open for the next phase," she said.

They were words originally said by first responders, but meant a world of difference coming from Jennavecia's family.

"I think it was healing to know that they did not harbor anything against us because that's not always the case," she said.

She's hoping they'll both move forward towards healing, together.

"I don't think that you can plan for this mentally or emotionally, it's just something that happened and all you can do is take it one day at a time."

Jennavecia's family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral expenses. The two families plan on meeting face-to-face sometime soon.

