WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A wild ride on one of the most popular rideshare services ended with a St. Louis woman stranded on the side of the highway in the middle of the night.

After a night out at a friend's house, Lisa, who only wanted us to use her first name, would find out the wildest Lyft ride she'd ever had was just beginning.

"He showed up and I verified that it was him and that it was the right car and license plate and it was. So I got in," Lisa said. "When we pulled out of the neighborhood I was in, he peeled out and was driving erratically and I was like, OK. I was a little uncomfortable at that point," Lisa said.

She said she asked to get out of the car multiple times, but her driver wouldn't stop.

"When I looked over and he was going 110, I was like 'Please stop, please get off at this exit. There's a gas station up here and I really want to get out.' Once again, he said 'No, you're almost home, I'm just going to let you out here."

'Here' was the side of U.S. Highway 40, where the man kicked Lisa out in the middle of the night.

"I was freaked out, so as soon as I got out of the car I called 911," Lisa said.

She said officers were there in minutes to pick her up and take her home, and that's when she filed an incident report and notified Lyft.

Lisa said Lyft told her it has suspended the driver and is investigating.

"I've got several messages from other women who've had very uncomfortable and scary experiences with this guy," she said.

5 On Your Side looked into the driver's background and although he doesn't have a criminal history, he does have a history of mental illness.

"I was trying to keep him calm, just because he seemed a little off," Lisa said.

One thing Lisa said she wishes she would've realized is there is actually a panic button within Uber and Lyft's applications.

You can also text 911 in most places around St. Louis if you're in a situation like this.

5 On Your Side reached out to Lyft for a statement but has not heard back.

The driver isn't facing any criminal charges.

