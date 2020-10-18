Lefthand Canyon Fire in Boulder County forces town of Ward to evacuate

The 312-acre fire is now contained north of the canyon and started near the 14000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management said.

WARD, Colo. — The Lefthand Canyon Fire, which ignited Sunday afternoon, has forced the town of Ward in Boulder County to evacuate, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management (BOEM) said in a tweet.

Mandatory evacuations also include:

Areas north of Ward

Gold Hill

Spring Gulch Road

Gold Lake Road

The 312-acre fire started near the 14000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. BOEM said 145 residences were issued an evacuation order.

The Nederland Community Center at 750 Peak to Peak Highway (CO 72) has been named the evacuation point for the fire – it will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday. Large animals can be evacuated to the Gilpin County Fairgrounds at 230 Norton Drive in Black Hawk.

The following roads have been closed:

Lefthand Canyon Drive (Nelson Street) at Peak to Peak Highway

Old Depot Road at Peak to Peak Highway

Humboldt Street at Peak to Peak Highway

Lefthand Canyon Drive at Sawmill Road

County Road 100 at Peak to Peak Highway

Gold Lake Road at Peak to Peak Highway

This fire is separate from the Calwood Fire which is also burning in Boulder County.

People with non-emergency questions regarding the #CalWoodFire or #LefthandCanyonFire can call 303-413-7730 until 10 p.m. tonight, and the line will reopen at tomorrow at 8 a.m.

BCSO said that today's cool, humid weather helped with knocking down the fire, but dry weather is expected to return.

BOEM said it had received reports that emergency alerts sent by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios had hit devices in locations not near the Lefthand Canyon Fire, such as Longmont and Louisville.

BOEM said they use NOAA to send out alerts because phone lines go down and power outages happen, and the system didn't work the way it was supposed to. BOEM apologized for any confusion or panic the alerts caused.

The problem was with third-party alerting systems, BOEM explained, such as Amazon Alexa, where the code included all of Boulder County instead of the specified evacuation area. They said they are working on the problem to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Red Cross

If you are an evacuee or someone who has been impacted by the wildfires and needs assistance, call 1-800-417-0495.

To sign up to volunteer, email Joshua.Stewart@redcross.org.