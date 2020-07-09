Live updates: More than a dozen wildfires burning in eastern Washington, North Idaho

KREM is tracking more than a dozen wildfires that sparked on Labor Day, including one that burned nearly the entire town of Malden, Wash.

WASHINGTON, USA — Multiple wildfires are burning throughout the Inland Northwest on Tuesday after windy conditions in the Inland Northwest amid windy conditions.

KREM is tracking eight fires in eastern Washington and five in North Idaho as of Tuesday morning. Several evacuation notices have been issued.

The following roads are closed due to wildfire smoke causing low visibility:

SR 221 in Prosser

SR 14 near Paterson

I-82 near Prosser

SR 23 from St. Johns to Ewan

SR 172, SR 17, and SR 21 from Wilbur to Odessa reopened Tuesday morning.

For latest road closure updates from WSDOT, click here

Tens of thousands of people throughout the Inland Northwest are without power for the second day due to high winds.

KREM will continue to update this article as more information is available. Scroll down for a list of all of the fires and what we know right now.





Fires in eastern Washington

Malden Fire

A wildfire has destroyed approximately 80% of the homes in Malden, Washington in rural Whitman County, according to Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers. The county had three fires spark at the same time on Monday.

Malden has a population of about 300 people, according to Myers. The fire is moving southwest and reached St. John.

The fire reportedly started at about noon on Monday, Myers said, on Babb Road in Spokane County.

The Whitman County Board of Commissioners is expected to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday morning, Myers said.

Whitney Fire

The Whitney Fire near Davenport has now grown to 70,000 acres and is 0% contained, according to Public Information Officer Isabelle Hoygaard. It is burning timber, brush, grass and crops.

The Washington State Patrol said homes, crops and infrastructure are threatened.

Three primary residences have burned down and an unknown number of outbuildings have burned down, according to Hoygaard.

Level 3 evacuations are in place for the Entire Hawk Creek Ranch Road and Level 2 evacuations are in place for Hawk Creek Ranch Estates.

The fire was sparked by a tree falling on power lines.

Cold Springs Canyon Pearl Hill Fire

The Cold Springs Canyon/Pearl Hill fire grew to over 200,000 acres overnight, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigny.

Highway 97 remains closed between Omak and Brewster due to the fire.

There are Level 3 evacuations in place in Douglas, Chelan and Okanogan Counties due to the fire.

Douglas County Evacuations: The towns of Bridgeport and Mansfield as well as the Bridgeport Bar, Moses Coulee and Rimrock Meadows areas are under level 3 evacuation notices.

Residences east of Road K NE, up to Strahl Canyon/Barker Canyon Road, between US 2 and Pearl Hill are also under a level 3 evacuation notices along with homes east of Road H NE towards SR 17.

Level 3 evacuations were also issued for all of McNeil Canyon Road, Road 20 NW, and Road D NW, as well as Crane Orchard Road from SR 173 to the road end.

Evacuees should call the Red Cross at (509)-670-5331 for shelter needs.

Okanogan County Evacuations: Level 3 evacuation notices are in place for the Cameron Lake area, as well as residences west of Timm Road along the Columbia River to SR 17 and north to SR 97 to Malott. Green Orchard Road in Brewster is under a Level 3 evacuation.

Fire near Northern Quest Resort and Casino

A fire is burning 50 acres near Northern Quest Casino on Monday night, according to KREM's Brandon Jones.

There are 8-10 homes in the area and Level 3 evacuations have been ordered for Old Trails Road and Trails Road, according to Washington DNR spokesman Guy Gifford. Crews have established a line around the fire and no structures have been lost as of 9:10 p.m.

Spokane Fire District 2 issued Level 2 evacuations for the area between Spotted Road and Indian Bluff Roads on the east, Newkirk Road on the north, Trails and Deno Roads on the south, and Hayford Road on the west.

Christensen Road Fire

The Christensen Road Fire west of Fairchild Air Force Base near Highway 2 and South Christensen Road has been completely contained.

The fire burned 20 to 50 acres and destroyed multiple structures, but no lives were lost in the blaze.

Colfax Fire

State resources were mobilized for the Colfax Fire near Colfax in Whitman County.

According to the Washington State Patrol, state resources moved to assist local fire crews for the Colfax Fire, which burned grass, timber, wheat and urban landscapes.

The fire burned between 500 and 1,00 acres and started at approximately 10:38 a.m., according to WSP. Level 3 evacuations were in place, which means to leave immediately.

The Pullman Police Department said evacuees can assemble at the new Pullman City Hall's recreational building at 190 SE Crestview Street in Pullman.

Beverly Burke Fire 2020

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has issued Level 1 evacuations for Beverly, Shwana and Wannapum Village due to the Beverly Burke Fire 2020.

Chelan County wildfire

A wildfire in Chelan County has led to multiple evacuation orders.

According to Chelan County Emergency Management, Apple Acres Road Howard Flats North to Antoine Creek Intersection and all spur roads are under a Level 3 evacuation, which means to leave immediately. Folsom Hollow Road and Brownfield Road are both also under Level 3 evacuations.

Washington Creek and Antoine Creek are under Level 2 evacuation orders, which means people need to be prepared to evacuate at any time. Cagle Gulch Road and all spur roads are also under Level 2 evacuations.

Union Valley is under a Level 1 evacuation.

Fires in North Idaho

Cliff Fire

A fire has burned 22 acres at Heyburn State Park, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

The Coeur d'Alene Tribe closed the Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes from the Plummer trailhead to the Heyburn State Park trailhead, according to the IDL. The department said the bike path within the park is closed and people are asked to stay away from the area.

Hunter 2 Fire

The Hunter 2 Fire near Blanchard, Idaho has burned approximately 600 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to the IDL.

The fire crossed Highway 41 to the area of the Stoneridge Golf Course, IDL said, and two large air tankers have started to help fight the fire.

Evacuations issued by the Bonner County Sheriff's Office are in place for the area of Blanchard Elk Road and Stone Road, where people are being asked to prepare to evacuate, according to the IDL

Sunnyside Complex

This complex covers the Clover Fire and the MM 49 Fire, IDL said.

The Clover Fire, which is burning outside of Orofino, is over 500 acres. It is west of the Whitetail Loop Fire, which was contained last week, and is about four to five miles long.

Structures are threatened and some have burned in the area where the Clover Fire is burning.

Dusty Fire