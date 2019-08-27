BALLWIN, Mo. — The Wildlife Rescue Center in Ballwin needs help as recent flooding damaged the building and outdoor enclosures.

Rain overwhelmed drainage ditches and sent water rushing into the front of the building and through their outdoor enclosures. Several cages were under more than 3-feet of water. A spokesperson said the cages were all empty at the time.

Muddy water got into the lobby, classroom and offices, which caused damage to the flooring, drywall, fixtures and furniture. No animal care areas were affected.

‘We're still in recovery mode, currently stripping walls, emptying rooms, removing baseboard, and purging damaged items. We are asking for monetary donations for the animals and for flood recovery.

As many of you know, we've been raising funds for animal care this month. August is a challenging month in wildlife rehabilitation. It's the second wave of orphaned babies just as student volunteers head back to school. This flooding event has really put us to the test. WITH YOUR HELP we'll come through even better than before!

Please give what you can to help cover the cost of care for the 292 animals currently in the building, recovery from flood damage, AND prevention and preparation for the future!’ The Wildlife Rescue Center shared on Facebook.

Click here if you want to donate

