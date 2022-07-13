Wildwood man charged with possession of 400 pounds of methamphetamine

A grand jury indicted the individual on Wednesday with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

WILDWOOD, Mo. — A man from Wildwood, Missouri was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Kolby Kristiansen, 68, was charged Wednesday after investigators found a storage unit in St. Louis County, that was being used by Kristiansen, containing methamphetamine.

Charging documents say on June 29, a drug-sniffing K-9 alerted to Kristiansen's unit, then investigators obtained a federal search warrant to investigate on July 1. They found three plastic containers containing the suspected substance, charging documents allege.

The charging documents also allege the suspected drugs and material weighed a total of 476 pounds.

“Methamphetamine has a street value of about $2,500 to $3,500 per pound at the mid-level drug distribution level where this drug was seized,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael A. Davis, head of DEA’s St. Louis Division. “That makes this seizure valued at more than $1 million, the largest meth seizure in this division’s history. It’s a testament to the dedicated effort of our agents at stopping this poison from reaching our communities.”

The 68-year-old was found guilty of similar charges stemming from a 2014 case. He was recently released from federal prison.

According to the press release, the case is a part of an open and ongoing investigation. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Illinois State Police, and the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southern Illinois are involved in the investigation.