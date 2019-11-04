WILDWOOD, Mo. — A home in Wildwood is considered a total loss Thursday morning after a fire broke out overnight.

Wildwood firefighters said two homes on Oak Park Village Drive were impacted by the fire, but the families inside made it out with no serious injuries. However, the families did receive treatment for smoke inhalation.

The firefighters on the scene said two alarms went off alerting first responders.

It is not yet known how the fire was started.

Wildwood firefighters are investigating the incident.

