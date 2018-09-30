WILDWOOD, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Highway N in Franklin County Sunday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thomas Fischer, a 42-year-old man from Wildwood, was riding south on Highway N near W Linda Lane. The crash report said a 77-year-old man pulled his car into the path of Fischer's motorcycle.

Fischer crashed into the driver's side of the car and was thrown from his motorcycle. He was declared dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

