Epilepsy advocates hopeful as 'Will's Law' heads to Gov. Parson's desk

HERCULANEUM, Mo. — Schools across Missouri could be one step closer to being required to become "Seizure Safe," thanks in part to the work of a Jefferson County family.

There are more than 8,300 families in Missouri that have children with epilepsy, including the Capps family in Herculaneum, whose 4-year-old son is the namesake of Will's Law (SB710).

According to his parents, 4-year-old Will Capps has dozens of seizures per day, some so small that they often go undetected unless people are properly trained.

If signed by Gov. Mike Parson, Will's Law would require notice would be given to all school employees that may interact with students like Will so they know how to properly help them in the event of a medical emergency at school.

Ultimately, the goal of the legislation is to keep kids safe and give families like the Capps peace of mind.

"If we go to sleep at night we're listening for the monitors,” said Adam Capps. “We're listening for anything to go wrong."



"Seizures are going to happen with him,” said Kayci Capps. “From the moment the bus picks him up to the moment the bus brings him home, he's going to be with people who know how to keep him safe."



"Whoever he is in the care of will be able to respond to that seizure effectively gives us a lot of peace of mind,” said Adam Capps.

The Missouri House unanimously passed SB710 by a vote of 125-0.

Will's Law is now headed to Parson's desk, but it's still not clear if or when he will sign it.