Missouri schools to implement safety protocols for students with seizures

Governor Mike Parson signed 'Will's Law' protections requiring schools to plan ahead and follow medical protocols when students suffer seizures in class.

HERCULANEUM, Missouri — Missouri Schools will soon become a safer place for students with seizures after a mother took her concerns to state lawmakers in Jefferson City.

Governor MIke Parson signed a new bill into law requiring school nurses and staff to create and follow personalized response plans when a student goes into convulsions.

'Will's Law,' named after four-year-old Will Capps, will raise awareness and implement instructions for schools to better protect students with seizures.

5 On Your Side recently met Will and his mom Kayci Capps at his daycare in Herculaneum and quickly learned how their family's fight with Dravet Syndrome — a rare, aggressive, often deadly form of epilepsy — upended their lives and altered their expectations.

"We did genetic screening like you're supposed to do, did all the ultrasounds and never had any indication that anything was amiss," Capps recalled.

She and her husband Adam were full of anticipation five years ago.

"You're handed what you think is this healthy baby, and then you find out that he has this catastrophic form of epilepsy, and it's lifelong," she said.

That devastating diagnosis dashed her dreams for her oldest son Ben.

"I'm an only child so I was very excited to give Ben a sibling," she said. "I had always wanted a big family."

Three months after Ben met his newborn baby brother Will, the first signs of a small seizure showed up in his leg. Two weeks later, they called 911.

"He had a very obvious full-body, tonic-clonic seizure that lasted an hour and a half," she remembered.

Those seizures would soon become more frequent, and they would change Will's life forever.

"I pictured his life looking very different," Capps said. "As an only child, I thought bunk beds were the coolest thing. When Will was born, I was still like, 'As soon as he's able to get out of a crib and toddler bed, bunk beds.' And then he started having seizures."

The furniture wasn't the only thing that would change in the Capps household. Soon, they got a service dog to help detect Will's seizures. Eventually, they adjusted to the challenges of life at home.

Leaving the house for school or daycare presented another series of complications. Sudden emergencies disrupted Capps' plans to go on a field trip with Ben.

"I was getting ready to walk out the door and they called me that Will was having a seizure," Capps said during an interview at the daycare facility in mid-May. "And I cried the whole way here, because my life is a balance of taking care of Will, but also being there for my other children."

Now, Capps relies heavily on experienced nurses and paraprofessional staff at the Taylor Early Childhood Center, where the staff has been trained how to handle seizure episodes.

"Will's is a lot of peoples' first seizure that they see," she said. "Seizures make people very nervous. they want to help, but they don't know how."

"I absolutely understand the 'being nervous' part," paraprofessional Kyleigh Holder said. Wherever Will goes at daycare, Holder goes with him.

There is no known cure for Dravet Syndrome. But there are methods to care for patients to help them calm down and stabilize.

"When Will starts his seizures, I will get him comfortable," Holder said. "He has a magnet inside his chest. I will take out this watch and rub it on his chest."

While Will's illness is rare, epileptic seizures can be far more common. A 2017 CDC report found 470,000 American children were living with seizures in 2015.