ST. LOUIS – If you thought you heard the wind throughout the night, you weren’t wrong.

Wind gusts reached 66 miles per hour at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

Ameren’s outage map shows at least 10,000 are without power across the bi-state due to the strong wind gusts. Ameren said they had extra crews working overnight.

If you see downed lines in your area, report them to Ameren at 1-800-552-7583.

According to the National Weather Service, strong winds continue through the afternoon Sunday with cooler temps across the area. Cold air once again makes its way into the region as temps drop to 10-15 below normal overnight Sunday.

Gusty winds will exceed 45 miles per hour Sunday into Monday. Isolated gusts could exceed 50 miles per hour. The National Weather Service said to tie down loose outdoor objects and exercise caution when driving high profile vehicles