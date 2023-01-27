Window broken, but nothing taken at Adriana's on the Hill

A vandal threw the restaurant's own patio table at the large window.

ST. LOUIS — A staple of the city's Hill neighborhood was vandalized this week.

Someone threw a patio table at the front window of Adriana's, shattering it and breaking the connecting wall.

"It was very nasty and you know upsetting for them," loyal customer Janet Sanders told 5 On Your Side. "It was very destructive, so we wanted to show that we care about them."

Sanders was one of many that lined the restaurant ready to show support by placing an order, "We want to make sure that they feel supported so that they won't give up in any way and stay here."

She has a special understanding of how the team at Adriana's must be feeling, "We have a small business also, so we know what it's like for small business owners to go through something like that."

Many of the customers 5 On Your Side spoke with Friday after the break-in just shook their heads and said they didn't know what was going on in the city.

"They said they didn't steal anything," customer Walter Yeager said. "They just broke the window for the heck of it."

St. Louis police have not completed their report and are currently labeling the incident as Destruction of Property. Nothing was reported missing from the restaurant.

"I'm surprised in this neighborhood you don't hear much crime here," Yeager said, "that's the part that surprised me the most."