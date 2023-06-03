'There was no leak': Winfield crews act quickly after gallons of potential hazardous gasses break free on river

Chief Arron Lee said a vessel was carrying 5,000 gallons of liquid Friday afternoon shortly before 5 p.m. near the Lock and Dam 25.

WINFIELD, Mo. — People living near the Mississippi River in Winfield, Missouri, are safe after a hazmat scare.

It was a call out of the ordinary for the Winfield Foley Fire Protection District.

Chief Arron Lee said a vessel was carrying 5,000 gallons of liquid Friday afternoon shortly before 5 p.m. near the Lock and Dam 25.

"Two barges carrying anhydrous ammonia that had broke free just north of the dam. A lot of times it is used for agriculture, fertilizer," Lee noted.

Anhydrous ammonia is stored as a liquid under pressure, but when it's released into the environment it becomes a toxic gas.

Lee said it's nothing new for barges to come through carrying multiple items, including anhydrous ammonia, for farmers in the area.

However, a situation like this is uncommon.

"There was a scare that there could be a release of gas which would cause a huge inhalation hazard for any residents in this area," Lee said. "It's an inhalation hazard and immediately takes the oxygen out of your lungs. Very dangerous, very dangerous."

Right away, multiple agencies responded, including the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and nearby boats responded.

Danny Lunsford works with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as the Northern Area Navigation Manager for Locks 24 and 25.

"Industry boats from other companies in the area came to assist," he said. "We were able to maneuver and push the free barge back around."

He said the concern was the main barge striking the dam or getting punctured.

It took about three hours to calm the waters and in that time, Winfield fire crews did their mitigation measures.

"We found the wind was coming from the north and we evacuated the homes one mile south of the dam on the Illinois and Missouri side. We had the entire area evacuated in half an hour, 45 minutes," Lee noted.

A mandatory evacuation was issued for areas including Big Box Road, Eagles Landing Drive and the entirety of Pillsbury Road.

Lunsford explained the river conditions were high and the swift water makes the odds go up.

"River conditions can have something to do with it anytime you’re navigating swift waters," he said.

While this incident is rare, fire crews are thankful they're prepared for whatever Mother Nature brings.