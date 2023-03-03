Areas of Winfield evacuated due to potential hazmat situation

A mandatory evacuation was issued to all residents within a mile south of the Winfield Lock and Dam 25.

WINFIELD, Mo. — Areas of Winfield, Missouri, were evacuated Friday night because of a potential hazardous materials situation.

The Winfield Foley Fire Protection District's Facebook said two barges carrying a anhydrous broke free north of Winfield Lock and Dam 25 near 10 Sandy Slough Road.

A mandatory evacuation was issued to all residents within a mile south of the lock and dam. Areas include Big Box Road, Eagles Landing Drive and the entirety of Pillsbury Road.

The Winfield Police Department asked residents to avoid the area of Highway N because of the situation.

The fire district posted an update shortly before 7 p.m. on its Facebook page that said all residents have been notified about the evacuation and workers are attempting to secure the barges.