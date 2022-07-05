'He’s a fighter': Winfield comes together to help firefighter battling brain cancer

"His biggest help he needed was paying for the cancer treatments. Insurance only covers a certain amount."

WINFIELD, Mo. — He's been fighting fires for years, but now he's up against the biggest fight of his life.

Winfield firefighter and Marine veteran Roy Lewis has stage-three brain cancer and needs support now more than ever.

Lewis has dedicated the last few years to the community and the Winfield Foley Fire Protection District.

"He's just very involved in the fire service and anything he can do to give back to the community, he's all about that," Winfield Fire Chief Arron Lee said.

Matt Armstrong is the President of the Winfield Foley Firefighters Association and echoed the same message as Lee.

"If there's a need in the department, he's the first one to step up to give whether that's his time or talent," Armstrong said.

Lewis' persistence to assist is felt in every way from fighting fires to rescuing lives.

"He’s a fighter, he’s not given up," Armstrong said. "He's loyal, he’s courageous. If you were in need, he would give you everything he had and not expect anything back."

However, he's now the one needing support.

Lewis broke the news about his brain cancer a few months ago and it has shaken the department to its core.

Even with stage-three terminal disease, Lewis volunteered up to the very last day he could.

"His eyesight been affected by this, so he can’t drive fire trucks right now," Lee said. "He can’t be involved with life safety rescue scenarios. That's really hurting him that he's not able to serve the community the way he's usually done so."

Soon, Lee and Armstrong also learned all the battles Lewis was facing on his own.

"His biggest help he needed was paying for the cancer treatments. Insurance only covers a certain amount and cancer treatments are costing him $500 a piece right now," Lee said.

He also said that Lewis had to sell his house to offset some of the costs.

That's why the duo came up with fundraising efforts so they can help the most selfless man they know.

Along with friends, they've been able to set up a GoFundMe and host several BBQ fundraisers.

The funds will help his cancer treatments, retain his housing, and transportation to go back and forth to treatment.

"When people are in this situation and they have nothing left and all we can do as a community is give back to somebody that cared so much about their community," Lee said.