$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Collinsville

The Illinois Lottery said a ticket worth $50,000 was purchased from Casey's General Store in Collinsville.

MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner.

The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.

In total, over 42,000 winning tickets were sold and nearly $329,000 in prizes were won in Wednesday's drawing, the lottery said.

Winners have a year from the date of the winning draw to claim the prize.

If someone wins the jackpot on Saturday, the Illinois Lottery said it will be the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot and the 10th-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.

