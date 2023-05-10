$100K scratchers ticket sold at St. Louis gas station

The $30 Scratchers ticket was sold at Midwest Petroleum on 4403 Lemay Ferry Road.

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri Lottery Scratchers player won $100,000 from a "$3,000,000 Spectacular" ticket purchased in St. Louis.

The winning ticket was bought for $30 at Midwest Petroleum on 4403 Lemay Ferry Road, the lottery said.

The "$3,000,000 Spectacular" became available in January and is the lottery's newest game. So far, players have claimed more than $22.4 million of the game's prizes, with $85.7 million unclaimed. All three of the $3 million top prizes are still unclaimed, as well as two other $100,000 prizes.

St. Louis County players won more than $205.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes in the last fiscal year. Retail partners in the county have received more than $19.5 million in commissions and bonuses, and $39 million in lottery funds have gone to county educational programs, the lottery said.