Annual 'Winter in the Woods' festival canceled due to COVID-19

Many events have been canceled over the last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

WILDWOOD, Mo. — The annual Winter in the Woods festival hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will not happen this year due to COVID-19.

MDC announced the festival, also known as the Maple Sugar Festival, will not happen due to concerns of public and staff health during the pandemic. MDC said it hopes to resume in 2022.

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and St. Louis County gathering restrictions, we felt it was necessary to cancel the Winter in the Woods Festival at Rockwoods Reservation this year, which would have taken place on Feb. 6,” said MDC Interpretive Center Manager Amy Wilkinson. “We hope to bring the festival back in 2022. We encourage families to bundle up and continue to explore nature in winter!”

