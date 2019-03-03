ST. LOUIS — The first weekend of March brought blowing snow, sleet, and ice to the bi-state.

Jessica Blackwell summed it up well.

“I hate it!” she said.

The snow blanketed highways and streets, causing treacherous conditions for drivers.

“Try not to break too fast. That’s really the big thing and hope that there’s not too much ice,” said Curtis Carey.

I-255 Westbound, near Koch Road, was shut down due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer. Traffic was backed up for miles around 8:30 a.m. 45 minutes later, a second tractor-trailer spun out on the eastbound side of I-255.

RELATED: Road conditions improving after morning snow

“I think it’s been the wettest, coldest winter in a long time,” said Beth Maglasang.

Despite the snowy weather, this winter is not a record breaker, however, snow totals have been above normal.

That hasn’t stopped people from complaining about it through.

“It needs to go away. It needs to warm up. I am so ready for spring,” said Blackwell.

Maglasang agreed.

“Please be finished. Sunny and 70,” she said.