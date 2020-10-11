You won't be able to walk through Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park this year

Winter Wonderland will still be open to vehicles and carriage rides this holiday season

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park is an annual tradition for many in the St. Louis area.

It's still happening this year and there will still be more than 1 million lights for visitors, but there's been another change due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to St. Louis County Parks, the walk through nights at Winter Wonderland have been canceled. This comes as COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis area continue to rise. During Monday's COVID-19 briefing, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the area is heading in the wrong direction when it comes to COVID-19 cases.

"We know this will come as an enormous disappointment, but we support the decision of our public health experts," St. Louis County Parks wrote on Facebook.

If you had tickets for the walk through, MetroTix will contact you to issue full refunds, according to St. Louis County Parks.

Winter Wonderland will still be open to vehicles and carriage rides this holiday season. It'll begin on Nov. 20 and go through Jan. 2, 2021 from 5:30 until 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis County Parks said it'll be offering the drive through option on many of the nights when walks were scheduled.

