ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch Park announced Winterfest in downtown St. Louis will be closed on Jan. 10 due to weather.

‘The weather forecast tonight, Jan. 10, predicts heavy rain & thunderstorms. For the safety and enjoyment of our guests and staff, #WinterfestSTL will be closed tonight. Thank you for understanding,’ Gateway Arch Park said on Twitter.

Anyone with Igloo Village reservations will be contacted directly to reschedule. Those with skate rentals or Igloo reservations can contact ticketing representatives at 877-982-1410.

