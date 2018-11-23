ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch Park Foundation and Bud Select are hosting a rally for fans of the St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals featuring St. Louis Blues-themed activities.

The event features Alumni from both the Cardinals and Blues who will be signing autographs Friday night.

The Fire Truck O’Toys will be on hand with the St. Louis Blues to collect new, unwrapped toys for children in local hospitals who won’t be home in time for the holidays.

When?

4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

4 – 8 p.m. Winterfest Ice Rink and Bud Select Bar Open

4 – 5:15 p.m. Blues Alumni Autograph Session

4:45 – 5:45 p.m. Meet Louie & Fredbird

5:15 p.m. Puck Drop with Louie & Fredbird

5:30 – 6:15 p.m. Cardinals Alumni Autograph Session

Kids 15 and under will skate for free.

Adult skate rentals are $12 buy you can get $2 off by wearing Cardinals or Blues gear.

