Witnesses tried to rescue woman killed in south St. Louis County crash

"It was just gut-wrenching. I'm heartbroken that she didn't make it," Cari Kotcher said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — "It was just gut-wrenching," recalled Cari Kotcher.

One minute, Kotcher said she was filling up her car at a south St. Louis County gas station.

"And I turned around and I saw a vehicle like mid-air, like in the air," said Kotcher.

A startled Kotcher couldn't believe what happened next.

"I heard this loud boom and I saw it crashed into the auto machine shop. It was very horrifying and scary," said Kotcher.

St. Louis County Police say around 6:30 Wednesday night 57-year-old Rhonda Weedman drove north on I-55 and within moments got off at the Reavis Barracks exit when she lost control of her Chevy Malibu.

Investigators say Weedman hit a median, which caused her car to go airborne, hit two parked cars and two stoplight boxes before landing upside down in an auto repair shop's parking lot.

Kotcher shared cellphone video with 5 On Your Side.

"My natural instincts were to run over there and kind of first of all see if everyone was all right and see if I can help," said a concerned Kotcher.

Kotcher raced to the scene but saw several other passers-by had already sprung into action.

Some immediately called 911.

Kotcher said others, including possibly a paramedic and a nurse, tried to rescue the driver.

"There were several people already working on the woman when I got closer. I saw her and she had obvious signs of life and I just prayed that she was going to make it," recalled Kotcher.

Paramedics rushed Weedman to a hospital where she died.

"I'm really heartbroken that she didn't make it and my deep condolences go out to her family," Kotcher said.

Police said nobody else was hurt.