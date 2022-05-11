Action St. Louis hosts brunch to energize voters in St. Louis area

Action St. Louis focuses on black communities where voter turnout is disproportionately low.

ST. LOUIS — Action St. Louis hosted their annual "Woke Voter Brunch" downtown to motivate and educate voters before Election Day.

The brunch has been a tradition since 2016.

Between now and Election Day, Action St. Louis will send thousands of texts to remind voters to hit the polls.

The organization believes every election from Washington D.C. to local elections impacts all communities in the region.

"As a racial justice organization, Action St. Louis focuses on making sure black voters are engaged," Kayla Reed, Executive Director said.

"All of our canvasing, door knocking and phone work has been in black communities, North City and County. We know voter turnout is disproportionally lower among black voters. That's why this event exists, to merge culture with politics and get people engaged and educated on why they need to vote," Reed said.

No-excuse, in-person absentee voting is open in Missouri through Nov. 7. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Find more information about the Missouri general election through 5 On Your Side's voter guide here.