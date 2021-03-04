x
Woman, 30, dies from gunshot wound to the chest

Unidentified victim was found early Saturday on edge of Dutchtown; SLMPD investigating as a homicide
ST. LOUIS — Police found a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her chest early Saturday in the 3800 block of Louisiana Avenue in Dutchtown. She later died at an area hospital.

St. Louis Metropolitan police reported they are investigating the death as a homicide.

The unidentified woman was conscious and breathing but unresponsive when police arrived to the scene around 7:35 a.m. Saturday. EMS transported her to a hospital but she died later in the morning.

Anyone with information is urged to call the SLMPD Homicide Division
at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

