ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a woman was assaulted in an alley in St. Louis’ Kingsway West neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 5100 block of Maffitt around 1:05 a.m. Thursday where a woman said she was hit in the face by two unknown people with a wooden board.

She suffered injuries to her face, police said she was uncooperative but was transported to a hospital for her injuries.