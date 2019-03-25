ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a woman was beat and carjacked in north St. Louis Sunday evening.

Police responded to the intersection of Semple and Wells around 7 p.m. where a 32-year-old woman was found with a cut on her forehead. She told police she was driving her Buick Enclave when two unknown men with guns, walked into the street and made her stop her car. The suspects pulled her out and hit her several times with guns.

The woman ran to a friend’s home and contacted police. She was transported to a hospital.