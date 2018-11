ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Locust Street around 7:10 p.m. where a 50-year-old woman said she had just parked her vehicle when four unknown men with guns approached her and demanded she got out.

The woman got out and the suspects entered her 2011 Hyundai Tucson and fled the scene. She was not injured.

