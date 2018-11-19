ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in St. Louis’ Midtown neighborhood on Saturday.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Washington Avenue around 10:35 p.m. where a 71-year-old woman told police she just parked her car and exited when two unknown men approached her.

One of the armed suspects demanded her keys. The woman complied, and the suspects entered her vehicle and fled the scene.

The woman was not injured and her vehicle was later located unoccupied near 9th and Dixon.

