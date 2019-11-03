ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a woman was carjacked Sunday night in St. Louis’ Franz Park neighborhood.

A 24-year-old woman told police she pulled into a parking lot in the 7100 block of Manchester Avenue around 10:15 p.m. when she was approached by a man wearing all black with a gun.

The suspect made her get out of her car. There was a second suspect driving a Jeep Liberty or Compass who followed the first suspect on Manchester Avenue.

The woman’s car was recovered along Gravois Avenue.

Both suspects are still on the loose.