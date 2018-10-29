ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked after midnight Monday in St. Louis’ Tower Grove East neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Shenandoah around 12:25 a.m. where a 64-year-old woman said an unknown man exited a silver minivan with a gun and demanded her keys. He fled the scene in her 2000 Volvo S80.

This incident is just the latest in carjackings in the City of St. Louis.

Preventing carjackings

5 On Your Side reached out to Mike Barbieri, a personal security expert with Global Intelligence Consultants, for some tips on how to avoid being carjacked.

Carjacking safety: Getting home

Carjacking safety: Being followed

Carjacking safety: Locking and unlocking your car

Carjacking safety: Getting out of your car

Carjacking safety: Parking safety

