ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in St. Louis’ Tower Grove East neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Magnolia just after midnight Tuesday. A 28-year-old woman told police she exited her 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander and an armed suspect approached her and demanded her keys and cell phone. The victim complied, and the suspect went in her vehicle and fled the scene.

The victim’s cell phone was recovered in the 4300 block of Enright.

This incident is just the latest in carjackings throughout the city. From Saturday to Monday, police responded to at least five carjackings.

READ MORE: 5 carjackings reported in St. Louis since Saturday

© 2018 KSDK