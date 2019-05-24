ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a woman was carjacked while sitting in her car outside a Central West End restaurant.

Police responded to 306 N. Euclid around 1:15 a.m. where a 26-year-old woman said she was in the rear parking lot of SubZero when an unknown man approached her driver-side door. The man opened the door and took the woman out of her seat. The man then got into the car and left the scene.

During the investigation, police were notified the woman’s car was involved in an accident at St. Louis Avenue and Euclid and the man fled from the scene. Two people in the car that was hit were transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

The woman’s car was recovered from the scene.