ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a woman was carjacked in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Shenandoah where a 70-year-old woman said she was walking across the street after parking her 2013 Toyota Corolla, when an unknown man came up to her with a gun and demanded her keys.

The unknown man along with another one, got into the woman’s car and left the scene. The woman was not injured.