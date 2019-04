ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a woman was carjacked while her five children were with her Friday night.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of St. Ferdinand around 9:25 p.m. where a 29-year-old woman said she was sitting in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala with her five children when two unknown men came up to her with guns.

The woman and her children were able to get out of the car and were not injured. The unknown men fled the scene in her car.