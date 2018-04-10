CAHOKIA, Ill. – A woman has been charged in the death of a neighborhood barber in Cahokia.

Police said they initially thought the man died of natural causes. His body was decomposed when they found him. Family and friends identified the victim as 47-year-old Jermaine Ross, a well-known barber in the area.

Cahokia police said one of Ross' friends stopped by his house on Elm Street for a hair cut around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the door was slightly open, so the friend went inside and that's when he found Ross dead. Investigators said he was shot once and they believe he was in the house for three to four days.

During the investigation and after following up on numerous leads, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis took two people into custody for questioning.

On Friday, the St. Clair County Sate's Attorney's Office charged Melinda Graves, 30, with Ross' death. The other suspect was released.

Graves was charged with murder and intent to kill or injure and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

