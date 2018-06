ST. LOUIS – A woman is in jail, charged in connection with the death of a toddler at a north St. Louis daycare.

A grand jury indicted India Basquine on one count of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

Jream Polk was found unresponsive at a home on Labadie in May. She later died.

She was just 23 months old.

