FRANKLIN CO., Mo. – A woman was charged with assaulting her boyfriend after the two got into an argument over her driving drunk.

A man told police that early Sunday morning he and his girlfriend, 34-year-old Ashley Ambrecht, were arguing while she was driving along Highway AJ. He said they were arguing over her driving while being intoxicated.

He said she was driving too fast, so he pulled the emergency brake to stop the car. He then told officers she hit him in the face repeatedly and got out of the car continuing to hit him and then left him on the side of the road.

The woman admitted to assaulting him and told officers there was a young child sleeping in the back of the car during the incident as well.

Ambrecht was charged with domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Additional charges of driving while intoxicated are being reviewed by the prosecuting attorney’s office.