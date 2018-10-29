ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Mary Mahon said the Missouri Water Company fixed a water main break, but not the damage it left behind.

"This is like rotten right here and I'm sure that it had to do with the water," Mahon said.

For Mary, the ramp in front of her house is the only way her husband sees the light of day.

"He had a stroke 11 years ago, and this is the way we get him out to doctor's appointments and this is just very concerning," Mahon said,

Mary said more than a year ago a water main break caused water to rush down Martyridge Drive in Oakville wiping the dirt right from under her husband's ramp.

Mary's neighbor Ken Luzynski recorded video of the break that turned their street into a stream.

"The water pressure here, it was coming out of the center here, it raised up both these slabs. They're both 6 inches, it had them both above ground," said Luzynski said pointing at damage done to his driveway.

The water main break happened on Ken's property. He said since the bust, he's been unhappy with the water company's response.

"They wanna do just the first two pads, and this damage back here, like I said, my video shows water pumping out. My gravel is all the way down the street," said Luzynski.

5 On Your Side called Missouri American for answers.

The external affairs manager Brian Russell said they would continue to work with the homeowners, but that they weren't fixing Ken's entire driveway and that Mary would have to prove the ramp was damaged by the broken water main break.

Adding that, "customer called on May 2, 2018, to report damage to their handicap ramp from a main break on July 2, 2017."

"I don't know what other evidence I can provide. They left the cones, they put the flags in the yard, and this is the problem," said Mahon.

Missouri American also told 5 On Your Side they did not see Ken's video of the break.

© 2018 KSDK