ST. LOUIS — A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in St. Louis Tuesday morning.
At around 10:40 a.m., St. Louis police were called to S. Kingshighway Boulevard and Chippewa Street for a report of a cutting.
When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a stab wound to her chest.
She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police said a woman and a man fled the area after the incident. The man was taken into custody, but the woman is still on the loose.
MORE LOCAL NEWS
- Boy inspires community to help build all-inclusive playground in Perryville
- Man kidnapped at gunpoint, driven around St. Louis in own car before escaping, police say
- Fenton food pantry receives hundreds of donations after posting photo of empty shelves
- Man accused of meeting 13-year-old girls on Snapchat to exchange sex for vape pods
- Worker dies after being trapped in Imperial business fire