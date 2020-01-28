ST. LOUIS — A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in St. Louis Tuesday morning.

At around 10:40 a.m., St. Louis police were called to S. Kingshighway Boulevard and Chippewa Street for a report of a cutting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a stab wound to her chest.

She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said a woman and a man fled the area after the incident. The man was taken into custody, but the woman is still on the loose.