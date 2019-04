O’FALLON, Ill. – An investigation is underway after a woman died after she was set on fire in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Police said they were called to a car fire in the 600 block of West Madison around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Officers found a woman inside the car, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified a person of interest, but do not have anyone in custody.

More information is expected to be released Monday afternoon.