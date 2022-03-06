Woman dead after downtown St. Louis shooting

The shooting took place at 10:46 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — A woman died Saturday night after being shot in the stomach in downtown St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of 4th Street and Washington Ave. Police took a male suspect into custody about a half-mile from the crime scene at Broadway and Walnut shortly after the shooting occurred.

The victims was taken to an area hospital where she died.

The shooting is being investigated by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department as a homicide.