Woman dies after 2-car crash Saturday night in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman died in the hospital after a crash on Saturday in north St. Louis County.

The crash happened shortly before 11:50 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Halls Ferry Road and Vaile Avenue, St. Louis County police said.

Police said a Buick Lacrosse driven by a man was traveling north on Halls Ferry Road approaching Vaile Avenue when the vehicle crossed into southbound traffic and struck a Hyundai Sonata traveling south.

The female driver of the Sonata was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, St. Louis County police said.

Police did not release the woman's name or age.

The male driver of the Lacrosse suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

