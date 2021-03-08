Woman found dead inside burning Ferguson apartment

Ferguson firefighters asked the St. Louis County Bomb and Arson detectives to help with the investigation

FERGUSON, Mo. — A woman was found dead inside a burning Ferguson apartment Tuesday morning and firefighters are calling the fire suspicious.

Firefighters responded to the Park Ridge Apartments in the 1300 block of Sharondale Circle after someone called 911 to report a fire around 9:30 a.m.

After firefighters extinguished the fire, they found the body of a woman, who they said could be approximately 50 years old.

Ferguson firefighters have asked St. Louis County Bomb and Arson detectives to help with the investigation.

A 5 On Your Side photographer said there was minimal damage to the exterior of the building. A medical examiner has been called to investigate.