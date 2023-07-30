Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Fenton Saturday

Police said early information indicates the woman was hit while crossing a parking lot.

FENTON, Mo. — A woman died Saturday after she was hit by a vehicle in Fenton.

The St. Louis County Police Department said it responded to a report of a person struck by a vehicle shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Gravois Bluffs Circle.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been hit by a vehicle. Police said early information indicates the woman was hit while crossing a parking lot.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver who hit the woman stayed on scene to cooperate with the investigation, police said.

Police have not released the woman's identity.

The incident is under investigation.

5 On Your Side will update this story as information is confirmed.