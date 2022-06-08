Woman dies after 4-car crash in Ferguson on Tuesday

At least four people were taken from the scene to an area hospital where one woman was later pronounced dead.

FERGUSON, Mo. — A woman died and multiple other people were injured in a four-car crash in Ferguson Tuesday night.

A press release from the Ferguson Police Department said the crash happened at around 9:55 p.m. at the intersection of N Elizabeth and Hereford avenues.

The woman killed in the crash has not been identified.

Police said a driver was trying to make an illegal left turn from eastbound Hereford to northbound N. Elizabeth without a green arrow at the stoplight. While trying to make the turn, the car was struck on the passenger side by another car. The crash led to a secondary crash with two cars that were driving eastbound on Hereford.

Ferguson police are investigating to see if any criminal charges will be filed. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

